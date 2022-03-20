WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan lawmakers to vote on motion to oust PM Imran Khan next week
An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, claiming he has lost majority in the lower house of the parliament.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's political future hangs in the balance as an opposition led no-confidence motion seeks to oust him. / Reuters
March 20, 2022

Pakistan's parliament will convene next week to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The lower house speaker's office said on Sunday that the vote will take on place on March 25.

The vote is shaping up to be Khan's toughest test since coming to power in 2018.

An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party, raising the risk of political turmoil in the South Asian country.

Under the constitution, the speaker of the lower house of parliament is required to convene the session within 14 days of receiving the motion, which would fall on Monday.

But a statement from the speaker's office said the date was pushed back several days because of a conference of Islamic countries in Islamabad scheduled for March 23.

READ MORE: Pakistani opposition seeks to oust PM Khan over poor governance

Dissident lawmakers

The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his full term in office.

The loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan about a dozen seats less than the minimum - 172 - needed for a majority. 

The joint opposition commands 163 seats in the lower house, but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via a no-confidence vote.

The opposition and political analysts also say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan's powerful military, whose support is critical for any party to attain power in the way the former cricket star's upstart party did four years ago.

Khan and the military deny the accusation.

READ MORE:'Are we your slaves': Pakistani premier hits out at West over Russia letter

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
