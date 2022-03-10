March 10, 2022
‘One on One’ interview with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
Leaders from around the world have met in Antalya, Turkey to discuss relations following Russia’s recent attacks. In this edition of ‘One on One’ TRT World’s Andrew Hopkins sits down with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss his conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and the future of diplomacy for Ukraine.
