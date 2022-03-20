WORLD
4 MIN READ
Worshippers subdue axe-wielding attacker at Canada mosque
A 24-year old man has been arrested for a possible hate crime after attacking worshippers with bear spray while carrying an axe in a Mississauga mosque.
Worshippers subdue axe-wielding attacker at Canada mosque
Local police have said they are considering all possible motivations for the act, including hate crime.
March 20, 2022

A violent attack has taken place in a local mosque in one of Canada's populated cities, Mississauga.

Ibrahim Hindy, imam of the Dar Al Tawheed Islamic Centre, said worshippers heard the noise of a man emptying bear spray all over them as they were praying the dawn prayer on Saturday.

"They turned around and saw this man had an axe in his hand and he was spraying them with [bear spray]. It seemed like he wanted to spray everyone and create like a cloud before he attacked them," Hindy said, adding that those at the mosque "quickly overpowered" the attacker.

One of those who had stopped the suspect was a 19-year-old young man, Hindy noted, saying "he was able to push him down and then they were able to pin the attacker down and hold him down until the police were able to arrive."

Hindy further noted that no one was seriously injured but that a number of people are still feeling the effects of the bear spray.

Local police in the Peel region of Ontario, Canada, issued a statement saying: "Officers from 12 Division have arrested a Mississauga man responsible for a possible hate-motivated crime that occurred at a Mosque in the City of Mississauga."

Just around 1100GMT (7AM local time), "a man walked into the Mosque and discharged bear spray towards the members of the Mosque while brandishing a hatchet. The members of the Mosque quickly subdued the man until police arrived," according to the police report.  The investigation on the incident is ongoing, added the police.

READ MORE:UN declares March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia

Rising anti-Muslim sentiment

Responding to a question on rising anti-Muslim sentiment in Canada, Imam Hindy said: "There's no question that's on our minds."

"Islamophobia is real. We know that…unfortunately, it's in this country as well," Hindy said.

Hindy urged Canadian officials to provide more added protection for places of worship, as there have been multiple violent incidents now.

"We need added protection at places of worship. We need more law enforcement ensuring that there's protection for people who are going to worship and we want politicians to be enlightened to the dangers of hatred and Islamophobia and mental health issues that exist in this country. It's for them to try to tackle that comprehensively."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims also issued a statement regarding the incident saying: "Our community will never be broken and we refuse to be intimidated."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter described the attack as "incredibly disturbing" and "strongly condemned" it.

"I strongly condemn this violence – which has no place in Canada – and I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today. I also want to applaud the courage of those who were there this morning," Trudeau said.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Islamophobia continues to spread like plague in the West

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us