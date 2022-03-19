WORLD
3 MIN READ
China inks rules for better supervision of military equipment contracts
The new rules aim to improve efficiency in the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts and ensure good quality equipment is delivered to the army, Xinhua news agency reports.
China inks rules for better supervision of military equipment contracts
President Xi Jinping has continually pushed for new rules and regulations to assess, procure and test weaponry and equipment. / Reuters Archive
March 19, 2022

China has signed new rules on the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts, part of long-term efforts by the country to modernise its military, the official Xinhua news agency has said.

The rules aim to improve efficiency in the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts and make sure good quality equipment is delivered to the army, Xinhua said on Saturday.

The rules will come into effect on March 20.

The announcement came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping had a video call with his US counterpart Joe Biden during which they discussed the Ukraine situation.

China aims to complete the modernisation of its armed forces by 2035 and turn the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a world-class military by the middle of the century.

READ MORE:Did China really try to help Russia in Ukraine?

Modernisation on agenda

Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission overseeing the armed forces, has continually pushed for new rules and regulations to assess, procure and test weaponry and equipment.

For decades, Russia has aided China in modernising its military, supplying its neighbour with weapons and equipment from naval guns to transport aircraft. 

No weapons transfers have been made in the other direction, according to independent arms transfer data.

In October last year, Xi called for efforts to "break new ground" in military equipment and weapons development for the PLA.

China routinely carries out military exercises in the South China Sea, a large part of which it claims. 

It also sometimes deploys military aircraft into the air defence zone of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

On Friday, China sailed its aircraft carrier Shandong through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a source previously told Reuters news agency.

China also has a long-term border dispute with India. 

China, which says it pursues a national defence policy, plans to spend 7.1 percent more on defence this year, outpacing last year's hike.

READ MORE:China to raise its military spending by 7 percent

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us