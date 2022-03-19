WORLD
3 MIN READ
US 'disappointed and troubled' as Syria's Assad visits UAE
The State Department says the US does not support efforts to rehabilitate Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, and also does not "support others normalising relations".
US 'disappointed and troubled' as Syria's Assad visits UAE
Assad and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed "fraternal relations" between their countries, news agency WAM has reported.
March 19, 2022

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's visit to the United Arab Emirates has left the US "profoundly disappointed", it has said, urging allies to avoid normalising ties with a regime accused of "horrific atrocities".

"We are profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimise Bashar al Assad," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement sent to AFP news agency on Saturday.

As US Secretary of State Antony "Blinken has reiterated, we do not support efforts to rehabilitate Assad, and we do not support others normalising relations", Price said.

"We have been clear about this with our partners...(and) we urge states considering engagement with the Assad regime to weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by the regime."

Assad's surprise trip on Friday was his first official visit to an Arab country since civil war erupted in his country over a decade ago, killing close to half a million people and displacing millions more.

It was the latest sign of warming relations between Syria and energy-rich UAE — a key US ally which also normalised ties with Israel in 2020.

READ MORE:'Don't give up': Syrians mark uprising anniversary with message for Ukraine

Ties in focus

Syria's civil war erupted in March 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests. A year later, the UAE, like most Arab countries, broke ties with Damascus.

But the UAE reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital in December 2018, suggesting an effort to bring Assad's regime back into the Arab fold.

On Friday, Assad and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed "fraternal relations" between the two countries, the official news agency WAM reported.

Talks also centred on efforts to "contribute to the consolidation of security, stability and peace in the Arab region and the Middle East", said WAM.

Mohamed bin Zayed said he hoped the visit would "pave the way for goodness, peace and stability to prevail in Syria and the entire region", it added.

Photographs released by Syria's presidency showed Assad also meeting with Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the one-day visit.

READ MORE:What’s taking the ICC so long to investigate war crimes in Syria?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us