Kiev accuses Russia of genocide after children's hospital bombing

In Ukraine, hundreds of people have been killed and more than two million made refugees in the past two weeks. Russian troops, artillery and tanks are making slow progress from the north, south and east. At least three people have been killed and seventeen were injured in the besieged city of Mariupol. Authorities say a Russian missile strike hit a maternity and children's hospital. Andy Roesgen reports from Washington. #Mariupol #HospitalBombing #Russia