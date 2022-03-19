WORLD
2 MIN READ
World calls 'dialogue' for Somalia's elections
Global bodies and dozens of nations urge Somali authorities to proceed with regulations that are set for presidential elections.
World calls 'dialogue' for Somalia's elections
Somalia has missed the deadline for completing lower house elections, delaying until March 31 a process that is already more than a year overdue. / AA Archive
March 19, 2022

Thirty countries and international organisations including the UN and the EU called for "dialogue" to complete Somalia's elections that would pave the way for a new president.

Somalia again missed the deadline for completing lower house elections, delaying until March 31 a process that is already more than a year overdue.

"We strongly urge all Somali stakeholders to resolve any obstacles to completion of the process in the remaining voting sites through dialogue and on a consensus basis, so as to rapidly and credibly conclude the elections," 30 of Somalia's partners said in a statement.

READ MORE:Somalia again misses deadline to complete elections for lower house

Those who signed included the African Union and the Arab League as well as Western countries like the United States and Britain.

Arab states including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as well as Russia and Türkiye also signed the statement.

The elections were due to be completed on March 15 but by Friday, some 33 of 275 seats remained unfilled.

Elections for lower and upper house lawmakers had been due to be completed before President Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed's term expired in February 2021.

The two chambers of parliament in turn choose a president, and until representatives for both are elected and sworn in, the vote cannot proceed.

READ MORE: Somalia funding at risk over election delays: IMF

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us