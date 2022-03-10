Türkiye hosts Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya

The highest level talks between Ukraine and Russia since the conflict began have failed to make any progress on a ceasefire. Speaking after the meeting the Ukraine foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba said the demands made by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov mounted to a Ukranian surrender. Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago and more 2.3 million people have since fled the country. Claire Herriot reports.