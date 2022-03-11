A New Chapter in Turkish-Israeli Relations?

After almost a decade of division, Türkiye and Israel are looking to move forward. In a historic two-day visit, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with his counterpart Recep Tayyib Erdogan in the Turkish capital. The two leaders agreed to revitalise political dialogue as well as to increase collaboration within the energy sector. So could this historic visit pave the way for improved Türkiye-Israel relations? Guests: Mithat Rende Former Turkish Ambassador Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Nimrod Goren President of Mitvim