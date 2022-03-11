Putin laments Soviet collapse as demise of 'historical Russia'

March 11th marks the anniversary of Mikhail Gorbachev's appointment as the leader of the USSR in 1985. His time in charge culminated in the break-up of the Soviet Union and the birth of the Russian Federation. Almost four decades later, Vladimir Putin appears determined to restore his country to its former Soviet glory. Oubai Shahbandar has more. #USSR #Russia #Putin