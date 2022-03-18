TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye set to inaugurate 1915 Canakkale Bridge
The overpass features the world's longest mid-span suspension bridge, measuring 2,023 metres, which symbolises the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.
Türkiye set to inaugurate 1915 Canakkale Bridge
A total of 516,863 saplings were planted around the bridge as part of landscaping efforts. / AA
March 18, 2022

The 1915 Canakkale Bridge, described as the "necklace of the Canakkale Strait" will be inaugurated on Friday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 107th anniversary of the Canakkale (Gallipoli) Naval Victory.

It will become the world's longest mid-span suspension bridge with its unique structural characteristics, colours and other features.

Besides the staff of Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry's General Directorate of Highways, nearly 5,100 workers and 740 construction equipment were involved in the construction of the bridge that connects the Asian and European continents for the first time in the Dardanelles.

A total of 516,863 saplings were planted around the bridge as part of landscaping efforts.

Four cannonball figures, each weighing 75 tons and 20.5 metres (67 feet) high, will be placed on the top of four towers, symbolizing the cannonball that Corp. Seyit Ali Cubuk (Onbasi), one of the heroes of the Canakkale War on Gallipoli Peninsula, carried on his back.

An artilleryman responsible for loading cannons, Seyit is famous for single-handedly lifting a shell of more than 250 kilograms (550 pounds) into the cannon barrel when the automatic loading crane failed.

100th anniversary

Loading one, two, then three shells on his back to be fired at invading ships, it was Seyit who sunk the British flagship HMS Ocean.

With the Malkara-Canakkale Highway and the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, the ports, railway and air transportation systems in the Marmara and Aegean regions will be integrated with land transportation projects, enabling economic development and the creation of a balanced planning and structuring required by the industry in the regions.

The 2,023-metre (1.25 miles) mid-span of the bridge symbolises the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, while its 318-metre (1,043 feet) steel towers symbolize March 18, 1915, the Canakkale Naval Victory.

The project, in which the red-white towers represent the Turkish flag, has the title of suspension bridge with the highest towers in the world, with a tower height of 334 metres (1,095.8 feet).

READ MORE:The significance of Türkiye's new ‘1915 Canakkale Bridge’

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us