March 11, 2022
Presidents Erdogan and Biden discuss Russia’s actions in Ukraine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told US President Joe Biden that mediating the Ukraine-Russia conflict was important to Ankara, after the two sides’ top diplomats held talks in Antalya. Political analyst Onur Erim looks at how important this phone call is and the relations between the two countries. #Erdogan #Biden #Ukraine
