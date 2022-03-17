WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru landslide buries alive man, one-month-old baby
"Most probably he was trying to protect the girl and the landslide buried both of them," officials say, after rescuers find two bodies in Retamas town, north of capital Lima.
Peru landslide buries alive man, one-month-old baby
"In Peru, we lack a risk map, there are people who dare to put a roof over a river or drill a hole in a hill to make homes," says Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.
March 17, 2022

Rescuers digging through a landslide in northern Peru have found two dead bodies, including a one-month-old baby, authorities said.

"We managed to recover the body of one adult, a man, and a one-month-old girl," said Jose Rivas, the spokesman for the police rescue body, on Wednesday.

"Most probably he was trying to protect the girl and the landslide buried both of them."

A landslide on Tuesday in the town of Retamas, around 500 kilometres north of Lima, buried several homes and trapped at least eight people.

Rivas said the bodies were found in the rubble of a market.

Defence Minister Jose Gavidia said there were eight people, including three children, missing.

'My house was buried'

On Tuesday, authorities had said there were 15 people missing from the mining village of around 5,000.

Gavidia also corrected a claim from Tuesday by La Libertad governor Manuel Llempen, who said at least 60 homes were buried, lowering that figure to "about seven."

"I managed to get out in time (but) my house was buried. The landslide has left us with nothing," said Ledy Leiva, who escaped with five family members.

Rescue efforts went on all night from Tuesday to Wednesday with only a couple of hours' break.

'We lack a risk map'

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrived at the village on Wednesday morning to supervise rescue efforts.

"In Peru, we lack a risk map, there are people who dare to put a roof over a river or drill a hole in a hill to make homes," said Castillo, referring to poor people with no other option than to build makeshift homes in precarious places.

In 2009, at least 13 people, including one child, were killed by another landslide in Retamas, which is considered a high-risk area.

Landslides are frequent in the wet summers of the Peruvian Andes.

Tuesday's landslide is believed to have been caused by heavy recent rainfall.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us