WORLD
4 MIN READ
US, allies discuss pursuing Russian oligarchs tied to Putin
The countries, part of a multilateral task force to tackle Russian oligarchs, agree to collect and share information with the goal of actions including sanctions, freezing and seizing assets and prosecution.
US, allies discuss pursuing Russian oligarchs tied to Putin
There have already been "notable successes" in seizing luxury yachts owned by Russian oligarchs, participants say.
March 16, 2022

The United States has held a meeting with European and other allies of a task force set up to pursue Russian oligarchs and violators of sanctions imposed on Russia for its assault on Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland met virtually with representatives from Australia, Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the European Commission, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Our sanctions, trade restrictions, and other measures have already imposed significant costs on Russia, its leadership, and those who enabled (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin's unprovoked invasion into Ukraine," Yellen said in a statement.

"This multilateral task force will raise those costs even more, by galvanising coordinated efforts to freeze and seize assets of these individuals in jurisdictions around the world and deny safe haven for their ill-gotten gains," she said.

Russian economy 'in free fall'

Mairead McGuinness, EU commissioner for financial services, said the "combined measures are having a significant impact –– the Russian economy is in free fall."

"The focus of our work is to stop money flowing to the Russian war machine," McGuinness said. "Wealthy oligarchs need to know that they will not find any safe haven in the EU or elsewhere."

Garland said the United States is "already working with our international partners to freeze and seize properties belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs worldwide.

"We will continue to work together to take all appropriate actions against those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war against Ukraine," the attorney general said.

The Treasury Department said the task force will "collect and share information to take concrete actions, including sanctions, asset freezing, and civil and criminal asset seizure, and criminal prosecution."

'Notable successes'

It said there have already been "notable successes" in seizing luxury yachts owned by Russian oligarchs.

"Collectively, these vessels are estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars," the department said.

The United States announced the launch earlier this month of a multi-agency "Task Force KleptoCapture" to pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs" and sanctions violators.

The move came after US President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech, warned Russia's billionaires that the task force would "find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets."

"We are coming for your ill-begotten gains," he said.

Russia says its "military operation" in Ukraine will continue until Moscow achieves its goals of "demilitarising and de-Nazifying" the eastern European country even as the two sides have projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us