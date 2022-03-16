WORLD
3 MIN READ
Powerful 7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, no tsunami risk
More than 2.2 million homes were without electricity in 14 northeastern prefectures including the Tokyo region following the earthquake.
Powerful 7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, no tsunami risk
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says power is expected to be restored soon after midnight. / AFP
March 16, 2022

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has shaken off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than two million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no longer a tsunami threat though the Japan Meteorological Agency kept its low risk advisory in place.

More than 2.2 million homes were without electricity in 14 northeastern prefectures including the Tokyo region, serviced by TEPCO and another utility, Tohoku Electric Power Co., according to the companies. 

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said power was expected to be restored soon after midnight on Wednesday.

NHK national television said tsunami waves of 20 centimetres already reached shore in Ishinomaki, about 390 kilometres northeast of Tokyo.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said workers found no abnormalities at the site, which was in the process of being decommissioned.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said a fire alarm went off at the turbine building of No. 5 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi but there was no actual fire. 

Water pumps for the spent fuel cooling pool at two of the four reactors at Fukushima Daini briefly stopped, but later resumed operation. 

NHK said there were reports of fire, damage to buildings and falling rocks in Iitate town in Fukushima. 

There was no word on any casualties.

Extra caution for possible major aftershocks

East Japan Railway Co. said most of its train services were suspended for safety checks. Some local trains later resumed service.

A Tohoku Shinkansen express train partially derailed between Fukushima and Miyagi due to the quake, but nobody was injured, Kishida said.

He told reporters that the government was assessing the extent of damage and promised to do its utmost for rescue and relief operations. 

He urged residents in the affected areas to use extra caution for possible major aftershocks for about a week. 

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. 

Wednesday's quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

READ MORE:Japan's tsunami and Fukushima tragedy: Path to recovery, in numbers

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us