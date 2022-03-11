March 11, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
European nations intensify security measures over the Ukrainian refugee crisis
Europe has rediscovered its love for refugees, but only if they’re white. Ever since the Russian attacks on Ukraine, millions of people have left their homes and started their journey to Europe. Unlike the refugee crisis in 2015, Europe happens to be a lot more liberal towards white refugees. Cem Guney explains.
European nations intensify security measures over the Ukrainian refugee crisis
Explore