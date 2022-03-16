WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens of civilians killed in DRC by suspected ADF rebels
At least 52 people were killed in separate but simultaneous attacks in three villages in the Ituri province.
The ADF rebel group has been attacking and killing civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for over two decades. / Reuters Archive
March 16, 2022

At least 52 civilians have reportedly been killed in the latest attacks attributed to Daesh-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. 

The separate but simultaneous attacks took place on Sunday and Monday in several towns in Irumu territory of Ituri province, a rights organisation reported on Tuesday. 

“Suspected ADF rebels launched attacks in the villages of Otomabere, Ndimo and Apende, killing 52 people,” said Christophe Munyanderu, the local coordinator of the Convention for the Respect of Human Rights (CRDH) in Irumu. 

“At least 15 people were killed in Apende, 18 in Ndimo and 19 in Otomabere. These are villages close to each other,” he added.

Munyanderu condemned the killings and called for the intensification of military operations in the area, which he said has become the epicentre of the ADF. 

“We want military operations to be seriously launched in the area...because since last week, the ADF have been killing civilians,” he said. 

READ MORE: Civilians among dozens killed in DRC fighting

Hundreds killed in three months

The ADF rebel group has been attacking and killing civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for over two decades.

Ugandan forces and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) are jointly conducting military operations to flush out the ADF. 

However, despite the joint operations and a state of siege declared in Ituri and North Kivu provinces to stem the violence, the rebels continue to wreak havoc.

Last Friday, around 30 civilians were killed by suspected ADF militants in Beni territory, on the boundary between North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

At least 383 civilians have been killed in the last three-and-a-half months since the launch of the joint operations by the FARDC and Ugandan forces, Congolese member of parliament Jean-Baptiste Kasekwa claimed Tuesday.

The lawmaker added that more than 2,000 people have been killed since the establishment of the state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri.

READ MORE: Uganda, DRC launch joint military action against Daesh-linked militia

SOURCE:AA
