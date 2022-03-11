Various heads of state, ministers address diplomacy conference

Russia's attack on Ukraine was at the top of the agenda on the first day of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced hope for calm and common sense, in resolving the conflict. Meanwhile, Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, says President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with Ukraine's Volodomir Zelenskyy, but world leaders say promises of negotiations are not enough. Obaida Hitto reports.