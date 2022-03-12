BIZTECH
Report: Russia-Ukraine conflict could cost the global economy at least $400B in 2022
As Ukrainians continue to resist Russian forces, the cost of the conflict is rising for Moscow, Kiev and the global economy. Both Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of food, fuel and other key inputs for a myriad industries. The Economist Intelligence Unit estimates the ongoing conflict could cost the global economy at least $400B this year. Russian heavy deployment is coming at a steep cost to Moscow, with some saying it's spending around $20B a day. And the onslaught is taking a heavier toll on Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration says public infrastructure worth more than $100B has already been destroyed. Andrii Dligach, the co-founder of the Centre for Economic Recovery and CEO of the business consultancy, Advanter Group. He joined us from Kiev. In Kent in the UK, we had Douglas McWilliams, the founder and deputy chairperson of the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #WarCost #EconomicImpact
Report: Russia-Ukraine conflict could cost the global economy at least $400B in 2022
March 12, 2022
