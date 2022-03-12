March 12, 2022
WORLD
UN says offensive has created more than 2.5M refugees
By the UN's count, the number of Ukrainians fleeing to other countries has exceeded two and a half million, and is only growing. Most of the refugees are women and children. NGOs and government officials in neighbouring countries are telling them to be on guard, warning them not to escape one hell, only to wind up in another. Sarah Balter has more on the threat.
