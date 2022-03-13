March 13, 2022
Humanitarian corridors remain dangerous as civilians flee attacks
Russia's attacks on Ukraine are taking a heavy toll on civilians. The Ukrainian President says 125,000 have escaped from cities under siege so far Sunday. But the humanitarian corridors they're using are under threat as attacks continue. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the civilian casualties, as Ukrainians are forced to scramble for food and safety. Sarah Balter has more.
