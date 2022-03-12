Pakistan has demanded a joint probe into a missile India said it accidentally fired into its territory, rejecting New Delhi's decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident.

"Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities," Pakistan's foreign office said on Saturday.

"Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it added.

India said on Friday it had accidentally fired the missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

In response, Pakistan called on the international community to play its "due role in promoting stability in a nuclearised environment."

Saturday's statement warned of "dire consequences" if any misinterpretation by one of the sides lead to an escalation.

'Highly irresponsible'

Pakistan's National Security Adviser said on Friday that it was "highly irresponsible" of India not to inform Islamabad immediately of the inadvertent launch of a missile that fell inside Pakistan.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The neighbours have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident, which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms.

According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the missile's range is between 300 and 500 kilometres, making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.

