A historic bilateral meeting has taken place between the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Armenia on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Speaking to reporters, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan as "extremely fruitful and constructive."

Cavusoglu also noted that Azerbaijan supports the normalisation process between Ankara and Yerevan.

For his part, the Armenian minister said his country is determined to dedicate efforts for peace and stability in the region and that it is working to normalise relations with Türkiye.

'Without preconditions'

Turkish-Armenian relations entered a new phase after both countries appointed special representatives, which held their first meeting on January 14 in Moscow.

The envoys from Türkiye and Armenia, Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan, held their second meeting in Vienna on February 24 and "reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions."

The three-day high-level Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the resort city of Antalya in southern Türkiye has brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 government ministers, and 39 representatives of international organizations.

