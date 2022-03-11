TÜRKİYE
Türkiye: Antalya Diplomacy Forum will address challenges of the future
Türkiye's foreign minister stressed the need to put diplomacy at the service of peace and development. / AA
March 11, 2022

Over one-third of the world is being represented at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will address the challenges of the years ahead, Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

The event is seeing participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 ministers and 39 representatives of global organisations, Mevlut Cavusoglu said in his opening address on Friday.

"In the coming years, we will have to tackle the risk of the post-colonial system crumbling in the entire world. 

"This would be a catastrophe because the existing institutions and mechanisms are already unable to meet our needs," he said.

With global inequality further deepening, there is a need to resolve emerging tensions, manage change, facilitate adaptation, and promote cooperation, he added.

Also needed is “a new language and a new understanding through digital capabilities. We need to spread messages in the most convincing manner while fighting against disinformation,” Cavusoglu said.

“But most importantly, we need to put diplomacy at the service of peace and development,” he said at the forum convened under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy”.

READ MORE:Türkiye’s Antalya Forum looks for solutions to Russia-Ukraine war, and more

Diplomacy first

In a video message, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at the opening ceremony, "There is only one way forward: dialogue and diplomacy."

He added, "Diplomacy is the essence of the spirit of the United Nation's charter."

The drafters of the charter witnessed the "unspeakable damage" caused by the World War II, according to Guterres.

"To prevent it from happening again, they've built a collective security system based on the fundamental idea that diplomacy always should come first," he added.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Guterres said recoding diplomacy means "first looking back".

"Recoding diplomacy also means looking forward and recognising that diplomacy is a living process," he added.

"In these challenging times, recording diplomacy means a relentless and tireless search for peaceful solutions."

READ MORE:Türkiye: Comprehensive peace treaty between Russia, Ukraine on table

SOURCE:AA
