March 14, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Poland struggles with influx of Ukrainian refugees
Russian airstrikes targeting a military base in Yavoriv have rattled nerves in neighbouring Poland. They sent another wave of refugees scrambling to cross the border to safety. The parlous conditions and extreme cold are taking their toll, but once they cross the border, most are welcomed with open arms. But as Aksel Zaimovic reports, Poland's generosity is beginning to wear thin
Poland struggles with influx of Ukrainian refugees
Explore