March 15, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US warns China not to provide military aid to Russia
Washington has warned Beijing against helping Moscow blunt the blow of international sanctions. That's after Russia said it's banking on China's help to withstand the crippling economic restrictions placed on it over the attack on Ukraine. Tayyibe Aydin reports and political and economic affairs commentator, Einar Tangen, joins us from Beijing. #RussiaUkraine #Sanctions #China
