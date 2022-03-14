If China Helps Russia, How Could Beijing Impact the Ukraine Conflict?

Many believe the key to pressuring President Vladimir Putin to stop Russia's assault on Ukraine, lies with Beijing. So far, the Chinese government has tried to walk a diplomatic tightrope, but if it's forced to take sides, how much would it be willing to risk to help Russia out? That question has come sharply into focus in the past 24 hours with reports in US media that Moscow has indeed requested both economic and military assistance from Beijing. The US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned China would face consequences if it helps Russia. Sullivan met his Chinese counterpart in Rome where peace talks were held on Monday. China says Moscow has NOT asked for help, but Beijing still refuses to condemn Russia's military action. We discuss how China could swing the conflict in either direction. Guests: Victor Gao Chair professor at Soochow University Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Scott Lucas Professor Emeritus at the University of Birmingham