Erdogan, Biden discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict over phone
The two leaders discussed over the phone regional developments as well as bilateral ties, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.
It is important that Türkiye is in the position of a facilitator searching for a solution, Erdogan has told Biden. / AFP
March 10, 2022

Türkiye will continue with its efforts to achieve a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told US President Joe Biden over the phone.

The two leaders discussed on Thursday regional developments, including the Ukraine situation, as well as bilateral ties, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

It is important that Türkiye is in the position of a facilitator searching for a solution — in case the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens further, Erdogan told Biden.

Even organising a meeting of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine in Antalya is a diplomatic victory by itself, he stressed, referring to the Türkiye-hosted dialogue that took place earlier on Thursday.

It was the first time that Moscow and Kiev met at the ministerial level since Russia attacked its neighbour two weeks ago.

In the phone call with Biden, Erdogan also noted that it was time to lift all unjust sanctions on Türkiye's defence sector.  

Biden expressed "appreciation" for Türkiye's efforts to support a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, the White House said in a statement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki added the call lasted for about an hour.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye rejects 'witch-hunt' against Russians, Russian culture

Diplomatic push

The Turkish president has been pushing for a diplomatic solution in Ukraine since tensions between Moscow and Kiev began spiralling.

And after Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, Erdogan chaired a security summit with a number of Cabinet ministers and key staffers at the Presidential Complex.

He had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with follow-ups on February 26 and March 4.

He also spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6. 

During the call, Erdogan told Putin that Türkiye was ready to help solve the Ukraine issue by peaceful means as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Türkiye’s Antalya Forum looks for solutions to Russia-Ukraine war, and more

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
