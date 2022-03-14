WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Trump making a comeback in 2024? | My America
TRT World’s ‘My America’ takes us across the country to uncover some of the political, social and cultural stories often ignored by the mainstream media. In the latest episode Yunus Paksoy travels to Orlando, Florida for the Conservative Political Action Conference to speak to key figures in Donald Trump’s MAGA movement including his former WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer and US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, to find out wht they believe MAGA is the new right, and whether Trump has his sights set on another campaign for presidency in 2024. #MAGA #Trump #2024
Is Trump making a comeback in 2024? | My America
March 14, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us