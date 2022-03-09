WORLD
3 MIN READ
US seeks 'unhindered' access for UN to probe Uighur treatment in China
US asks China to grant wide access to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet when she visits China and its Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in May.
US seeks 'unhindered' access for UN to probe Uighur treatment in China
China rejects accusations of Uighur abuse, describing the camps as vocational centres designed to combat extremism, and in late 2019 it said all people in the camps had "graduated". / Reuters Archive
March 9, 2022

The United States has called on China to ensure that a planned visit by UN human rights chief Michele Bachelet includes "unhindered and unsupervised access" to all areas of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region to investigate alleged abuses of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.

Any interference in the work of Bachelet's team would support "propaganda" that denies alleged rights abuses against members of the Muslim Uighur minority in the region and others, Ambassador Sheba Crocker, the US permanent representative to UN institutions in Geneva, said on Wednesday. 

Crocker said a credible visit by the UN human rights chief and her team should involve access to "the locations where atrocities and human rights violations and abuses" have been reported.

"We call upon the People's Republic of China to ensure that her visit is accorded unhindered and unsupervised access to all areas of Xinjiang and to private meetings with a diverse range of Uighur individuals and civil society groups," Crocker said in a statement.

Bachelet announced on Tuesday that she had reached an agreement with China for a long-sought visit, foreseen in May, including a stop in the region. It would be the first visit to China by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights since 2005.

Earlier on Wednesday, China welcomed Bachelet's visit but warned against politicising it.

"China welcomes UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's visit to China and the Xinjiang region in May," said Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"The two sides are working on detailed arrangements," Zhao said, adding that Beijing "opposes some countries politicising the visit," Chinese public broadcaster CGTN reported.

READ MORE: Biden bans goods from China's Xinjiang region over forced labour

Long-anticipated UN report

Activists say around one million Uighurs have been held in mass detention in the remote western region.

China rejects accusations of abuse, describing the camps as vocational centres designed to combat extremism, and in late 2019 it said all people in the camps had "graduated".

Crocker also urged Bachelet to release "the existing, long-anticipated" report by her office on alleged violations in the region without further delay.

Bachelet, in her speech to the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, made no reference to the report, for which her office began gathering evidence and testimony in late 2018.

READ MORE:China threatens US over diplomatic boycott to Beijing Olympics

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us