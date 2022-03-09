Türkiye has strongly rejected any moves resembling "a witch-hunt” against the Russian people, arts, scholars or artists.

"Just as we would not abandon Ukraine, we also do not accept actions akin to a witch-hunt against the Russian people, literature, students or artists," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday.

Citing Germany's Munich Philharmonic firing a Russian conductor over his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said such "fascist practices" cast a shadow over Ukraine's "legitimate struggle" in resisting Russian troops by fuelling a "climate of hatred and grudges and sowing new grievances."

The Turkish president also criticised international organisations for "falling short in taking action over war zones, especially the UN Security Council."

Erdogan has long faulted the impotence of the UN in the face of global problems, and has pushed for a more internationally inclusive Security Council.

READ MORE: Türkiye to host three-way talks with Russia, Ukraine in Antalya this week

Discrimination against refugees

On refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, amid reports some African and Asian refugees have been held back, Erdogan stated that a mindset that discriminates against the oppressed based on their religion, national origin, or skin colour has nothing to do with humanity or civilisation.

Ankara never labelled those fleeing war and persecution according to their language, religion, or skin colour, he said.

Türkiye hosts over four million refugees, most of them coming from war-torn Syria, more than any country in the world.

With the Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish foreign ministers set to hold a meeting this week in Türkiye's southern resort city of Antalya, Erdogan also stressed Türkiye’s strenuous diplomatic efforts to end the war.

He said he hoped the meeting, set to be held on the eve of the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, would “open the door” for a permanent cease-fire in Ukraine.

READ MORE:Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye ready to help end war by 'peaceful means'