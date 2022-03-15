March 15, 2022
EU parliament demands end to 'golden passports' for Russians
The number of countries allowing foreigners to obtain residence or even citizenship in return for investment has grown exponentially in the past two decades. Many European countries have a variety of schemes for those who want to settle there. But as sanctions against Moscow expand, the EU is preparing to halt these schemes for Russian nationals. Mehmet Solmaz reports.
