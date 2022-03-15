Syrians mark the 11th anniversary of uprising

It’s been 11 years since war erupted in Syria. It started as an uprising but has become one of the biggest humanitarian crises in decades. Since 2011, the war has changed the lives of millions of people. Obaida Hitto has the story of two young Syrians who tell TRT World that despite the revolution’s heavy cost, its spirit can’t be killed. #SyrianWar #ArabSpring #SyrianRefugees