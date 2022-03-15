WORLD
Across the Balkans: Belgrade’s pro-Putin rallies
With the eyes of the world focused on Ukraine, we're also turning our attention to how one Russian ally is responding: Serbia. Since Russia's assault on Ukraine began three weeks ago, Belgrade has witnessed something rarely seen in other European capitals: rallies in support of Putin. The main organiser of the protests were the extreme right-wing organization People's Patrol, whose members waved Russian flags and chanted pro-Russian slogans. Serbia has deep ties to Russia. Aside from a shared ethnic and religious heritage as Orthodox Slavs, Russia was the strongest in its condemnation of NATOs bombing of Serbia in 1999, and has supported Serbia by blocking international recognition of Kosovo at the UN ever since. But Serbia also has aspirations for greater integration with Europe. So, how is the conflict in Ukraine straining Serbia's Russian alliance, and what is at stake for Belgrade? Our guest this week is Vuk Vuksanovic. He's a senior researcher at the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy. Before that he was a diplomat with the Serbian Foreign Ministry. And his PhD from the London School of Economics focused on Serbia's balancing act between Russia and the West. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 15, 2022
