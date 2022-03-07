WORLD
2 MIN READ
Woman raped 'every 10 minutes', femicide 'every 7 hours' in Brazil
Number of rapes in the South American country increased 3.7 percent in 2021, to 56,098, a new report shows, calling for "urgent" action.
Woman raped 'every 10 minutes', femicide 'every 7 hours' in Brazil
Study was based on official reports to police, meaning there are likely more assault cases uncounted. / AP Archive
March 7, 2022

A woman was raped every 10 minutes last year in Brazil and there was a femicide every seven hours, according to a report, whose authors called for "urgent" action.

The number of rapes in the South American country increased 3.7 percent in 2021, to 56,098, found the report from the Brazilian Public Security Forum, published on the eve of International Women's Day.

Femicides declined by 2.7 percent, but with an overall total of 1,319 for the year, the figure remained alarming, said the organisation's director, Samira Bueno.

"Despite the small decline in femicides, the numbers remain very high," she said in a statement.

"These figures show the urgency of implementing public policies to shelter victims, as well as prevent and confront violence against women and girls in Brazil."

The study was based on official reports to police, meaning there are likely more assault cases uncounted.

It also found 2020 was marked by a sharp increase in femicides from February to May, at the height of stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE:Protesters in Europe, Latin America seek end to violence against women

READ MORE:One in two women report ‘instances of violence’ during pandemic

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us