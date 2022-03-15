March 15, 2022
Indian court upholds verdict on controversial hijab ban
A High Court ruling in India’s Karnataka state has upheld a ban on wearing the hijab in schools and colleges. The verdict comes a month after the ban was first introduced and follows weeks of demonstrations by students, parents and the Muslim community. Rights group are hoping the decision will be overturned by the Supreme Court. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
