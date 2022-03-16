March 16, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address US Congress on Wednesday
US President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels next week to attend an extraordinary meeting of NATO to discuss the Ukraine crisis. On Tuesday Biden announced a multi-billion dollar assistance programme for the Ukrainians. But the US has again rejected calls for a No Fly Zone over the country. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports…..
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address US Congress on Wednesday
Explore