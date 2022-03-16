March 16, 2022
UN calls for $4.3B for war-torn Yemen amid mass starvation
Yemen has been consumed by civil war since 2015. A donor conference is under way, co-hosted by the UN, Sweden and Switzerland, with the aim of securing financial pledges from the international community. Giuseppe Dentice from the Centre for International Studies explains why other conflicts get more attention than the crisis in Yemen. #Yemen #UN #Houthis
