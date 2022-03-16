March 16, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia considers accepting yuan for Chinese oil purchases
Saudi Arabia is in talks with China to price some of its oil contracts in Chinese yuan, a move that may challenge the US dollar's dominance over the global market for crude and refined petroleum products. Financial analyst at AJ Bell Danni Hewson, says if implemented, the agreement could shake up global energy trade. #SaudiOil #ChineseYuan #OilPrices
