Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated in cities from Paris to New York in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia's invasion.

Citizens worldwide have been horrified by Russia's attack, which began on February 24 and appeared to be entering a new phase with escalating bombardment.

Around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France, according to interior ministry estimates. In Paris itself, some 16,000 turned out.

"Despite the suffering, we are going to win, we are sure of it," said Nataliya, a Franco-Ukrainian with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag draped over her shoulders at the Paris protest.

One of the largest rallies to demand the withdrawal of Russia's troops from Ukraine was in Zurich, where organisers believed 40,000 people took part.

Hundreds also turned out in London, including Ukrainians whose families were forced to flee Russian bombs.

'Stop the war, save Europe'

In the centre of Rome, unions and organisations rallied in a large "procession of peace", demonstrating against Russian President Vladimir Putin but also NATO.

"Here no one believes we make peace with arms, that we make it by sending arms to one of the parties (Ukraine)," Italian cartoonist, actor and writer Vauro Senesi said.

More than a thousand people also demonstrated in the Croatian capital Zagreb with banners saying: "Stop the War, Save Europe" and "Glory to Ukraine".

Across the Atlantic Ocean, several thousand people gathered in New York's Times Square, demanding the United States, NATO or the European Union intervene to stop the unfolding war.

Some were Ukrainian-American, while others were just New Yorkers who wanted to express their opposition to Russia's invasion of the former Soviet republic.

At a podium, several speakers echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO has so far resisted for fear of triggering a direct conflict with Russia.

Last weekend, hundreds of thousands also turned out in yellow and blue across Europe including in Russia, Germany, Spain, Finland and the Czech Republic.

