US officials travel to Russian ally Venezuela amid Ukraine war
The trip, the highest-level US visit to Venezuela in years, may be linked to Washington's interest in replacing part of the oil it currently buys from Russia with the oil it stopped buying from Caracas.
The United States cut diplomatic ties with Venezuela after Maduro, a longtime Putin ally, was reelected in 2018. / AP
March 6, 2022

Senior United States officials have travelled to Venezuela to meet with the government of Nicolas Maduro, with Washington seeking to isolate Russia as the onslaught against Ukraine intensifies.

US State Department and White House officials held a round of talks with Venezuelan officials on Saturday, but reached no agreement, an anonymous source told Reuters news agency.

It was unclear whether a further meeting would be held.

Moscow's invasion of the former Soviet republic has pushed the US to pay closer attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies in Latin America, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous sources.

According to the Times, the current visit to Caracas by US officials is also linked to Washington's alleged interest in replacing part of the oil it currently buys from Russia with the oil it stopped buying from Venezuela.

The White House indicated Friday that it is examining how to reduce Russian oil imports in the wake of the Ukraine invasion without harming US consumers and while maintaining global supply.

The United States cut diplomatic ties with Venezuela after Maduro, a longtime Putin ally, was reelected in 2018.

Washington then recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido, then parliament speaker, when he declared himself acting president in January 2019. At least 50 other countries also recognise him.

The US imposed a battery of sanctions on Caracas in attempts to force Maduro from power.

One measure, implemented in April 2019, prevents Venezuela from trading its crude oil, which accounted for 96 percent of the country's revenues, on the US market.

