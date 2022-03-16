March 16, 2022
Investors gear up for US interest rate hike as food and fuel prices surge
The US economy is gearing up for a hike in borrowing costs for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. While the move is likely to curb inflation, investors are still grappling with higher commodity prices in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine. More in this report. #InterestRates #Inflation #CommodityPrices
