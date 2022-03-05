WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korean wildfire destroys dozens of homes, forces thousands to flee
Around 6,000 people had to flee their homes in South Korea's eastern coastal region as more than 3,000 firefighters battle to control the wide-spread wildfire.
South Korean wildfire destroys dozens of homes, forces thousands to flee
Some 6,000 people were forced to flee their homes. / AFP
March 5, 2022

South Korea has deployed thousands of firefighters and issued its highest fire hazard warning as a large wildfire tore through the country's eastern coastal region.

Some 6,000 people were forced to flee their homes as the fire, which started early on Friday on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin, spread to the nearby city of Samcheok and beyond, destroying nearly 60 km² (6,000 hectares) of woodland and at least 116 homes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety said officials were investigating the cause of the blaze, which grew rapidly amid strong winds and dry conditions.

READ MORE: Why are wildfires spreading and threatening landscapes?

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities had deployed more than 3,000 firefighters, as well as 57 helicopters and 273 vehicles, according to the Korea Forest Service (KFS).

The blaze had briefly threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant on Friday, but the facilities are now safe with emergency services deployed on site to keep them protected, officials said.

Of the thousands who fled their homes, nearly 700 had been able to return so far.

READ MORE:Last nine years rank among ten hottest-ever on record: US agency

Aim to bring all flames under control

President Moon Jae-in issued an alarm on Friday afternoon as the fire reached the perimeter of a seaside nuclear power plant in Uljin, forcing the operator to reduce operations to 50 percent and cut off some electricity lines as preventive measures.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the plant and kept the blaze under control before winds drove it northward toward Samcheok, said Kang Dae-hoon, a National Fire Agency official.

The alarm was lifted after firefighters successfully prevented the blaze from spreading to the facility.

Yonhap news agency cited KFS chief Choi Byeong-am as saying that firefighters aimed "to bring all flames under control by sunset."

READ MORE:The top ten most costly natural disasters in 2021

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us