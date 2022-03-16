Zelenskyy continues to call for no-fly zone in country

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's air force says it's shot down three Russian planes, a helicopter and three drones. This comes as Russian forces appear to be stepping up their air strikes on residential neighbourhoods in Kiev and other cities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged NATO countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but no action has been taken so far. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #NoFlyZone #Ukraine #Zelenskyy