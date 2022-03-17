March 17, 2022
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashouri arrive back in UK
Iran has released two British-Iranian detainees who have spent years in prison over spying charges. Their freedom came at the same time the UK settled a multimillion dollar debt with Iran. British Prime Minister Johnson says he's delighted the pair can be reunited with their families after years of detention. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran.
