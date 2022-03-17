One on One Express - Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib

With most of the country living in poverty, and its main source of wheat and oil now out of the picture, Lebanon needs to plan on how to provide for its people. TRT World’s Ali Aslan sits down with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib for some insight into how Lebanon will find new sources for basic goods, its stance on the use of force, and its spiralling economy.