WORLD
2 MIN READ
Crown prince: Israel could be Saudi Arabia's potential ally
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says there are "many interests" that his country and Israel can pursue together, but some issues need to be resolved.
Crown prince: Israel could be Saudi Arabia's potential ally
Crown Prince bin Salman has hopes that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is resolved. / Reuters Archive
March 3, 2022

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman has said his country looks at Israel as a "potential ally," not as an enemy, if the Palestinian cause is to be resolved.  

Crown Prince Mohammed spoke to The Atlantic magazine and was cited on Thursday by the Saudi state-run SPA news agency. 

He said some issues must be resolved before reaching that moment.

"We look at Israel as a potential ally but before that, it should solve its problems with the Palestinians," said Mohammed bin Salman.

He said every country has full freedom to do what it sees fit, in reference to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) normalisation deal with Israel, and added that Saudi Arabia hopes to find a solution to the problem between the Israelis and Palestinians.

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia, Thailand resume ties after decades of jewel theft feud

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to Arab parameters for peace with Israel expressed in the 2002 Saudi-proposed Arab Initiative, which calls for normalising ties with Israel in return for a withdrawal from territories occupied in 1967.

After Egypt and Jordan signed a US-sponsored deal to normalise relations with Israel in September 2020, the UAE followed.

Three other Arab states — Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — joined the UAE in the controversial move known as the Abraham Accords.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognised by the international community.  

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia’s GCC tour aims to unite the Gulf vis-a-vis Iran

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us