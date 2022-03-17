March 17, 2022
WORLD
US President Biden calls Russia's Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal'
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’ for his incursions into Ukraine and targeting of civilians. Alexey Muraviev, from Curtin University weighs in on the Ukraine crisis and explains how this back and forth exchange between Biden and Putin could impact the conflict. #WarCriminal #Biden #Putin
