Malaria remains one of the deadliest diseases in the world. It's claimed more than half a million victims in 2020, many of them children. In Australia, pharmaceutical regulators have approved a new drug therapy that could provide a powerful treatment for children aged two to 16, especially in Africa and South Asia. The approval means there are now vaccines against the two deadliest forms of malaria. Shoaib Hasan has the story. #MalariaVaccines #Australia
March 17, 2022
