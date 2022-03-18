Is the media's Ukraine coverage biased?

Russia's attack on Ukraine has opened up Western media and journalists to accusations of bias and racism. Over their reporting of Ukrainian refugees compared to other emergencies or conflicts which have created mostly non-white refugees. Is it subconscious bias and tribalism that means some lives are more valuable than others? Guests: Yvonne Ridley Journalist and Author Patrick Vernon OBE cultural historian and social commentator Humphrey Hawksley Former BBC Foreign Correspondent & Author