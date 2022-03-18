WORLD
Is the media's Ukraine coverage biased?
Russia’s attack on Ukraine has opened up Western media and journalists to accusations of bias and racism. Over their reporting of Ukrainian refugees compared to other emergencies or conflicts which have created mostly non-white refugees. Is it subconscious bias and tribalism that means some lives are more valuable than others? Guests: Yvonne Ridley Journalist and Author Patrick Vernon OBE cultural historian and social commentator Humphrey Hawksley Former BBC Foreign Correspondent & Author Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
March 18, 2022
